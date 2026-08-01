Why Air India is betting bigger on Canada new Mumbai-Toronto flights and new Dreamliner

The expansion comes as the Tata Group-owned carrier continues its multi-billion-dollar transformation programme, investing in new aircraft, refurbished cabins and network growth to compete more aggressively with global airlines on long-haul international routes.

Mumbai gets first direct link to Toronto

Beginning October 25, 2026, Air India will introduce a three-times-weekly non-stop service between Mumbai and Toronto, becoming the only airline offering direct flights between the two cities. The seasonal route will operate until March 26, 2027, adding nearly 2,000 seats every week between India and Canada.

The service will be operated using the airline's upgraded Boeing 777-300ER, featuring refreshed cabin interiors across Business, Premium Economy and Economy classes.

For travellers from western India, the new route eliminates the need to transit through Delhi or foreign hubs in Europe and the Middle East, significantly reducing overall journey times.

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Delhi-Toronto gets newest Dreamliner

Alongside the Mumbai launch, Air India has begun deploying its factory-fresh Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the Delhi-Toronto route.

The aircraft is equipped with the airline's latest-generation cabins, redesigned seats, upgraded in-flight entertainment systems, improved lighting and enhanced passenger comfort. The deployment also marks another milestone in Air India's ongoing fleet modernisation programme.

Dear Canada 🇨🇦



We're bringing more of the new Air India your way:



🍁 Launching new Mumbai-Toronto flights for this Winter, beginning 25 October



🍁 Significantly upgraded interiors and Wi-Fi on board Mumbai-Toronto flights



🍁 Brand-new B787-9 with world-class cabin interiors… pic.twitter.com/4uVEBYJBLO — Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) August 1, 2026

The upgrade follows another major improvement announced earlier this year — the removal of the technical fuel stop in Vienna on Delhi–Toronto flights. The route is now operated as a true non-stop service, reducing travel time by nearly three hours while restoring daily frequency after temporary operational disruptions.

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Canada remains one of the fastest-growing overseas markets

The airline's latest expansion underlines the strategic importance of Canada within its international network.

Canada hosts one of the world's largest Indian-origin populations, alongside a rapidly growing community of international students, skilled professionals and business travellers. Demand between the two countries has remained resilient despite periodic diplomatic tensions, making Toronto one of Air India's highest-priority long-haul destinations.

By the peak winter season, Air India says all of its Toronto services will operate either with brand-new aircraft or upgraded wide-body jets featuring its new cabin product, giving passengers a more consistent onboard experience.

The Canada expansion is another step in Air India's broader effort to rebuild its global network following its acquisition by the Tata Group.

Over the past two years, the airline has been introducing new-generation aircraft, refurbishing older wide-body jets, expanding international routes and improving premium offerings as it seeks to position itself as a leading global carrier.

The introduction of the Mumbai-Toronto route also strengthens Mumbai's role as Air India's secondary international hub, complementing Delhi while offering more direct long-haul options from western India.