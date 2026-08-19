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Why delays in resolution remain a key challenge under Insolvency process 

Why delays in resolution remain a key challenge under Insolvency process 

According to CareEdge Ratings, close to three-fourths of the ongoing CIRPs (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) had exceeded 270 days. 

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Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 5:59 PM IST
Why delays in resolution remain a key challenge under Insolvency process Even as delays remained a challenge, recoveries under IBC improved sequentially in the April-June quarter, with financial creditors recovering 28.6% of admitted claims, compared with 22.8% in the January-March quarter.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC) code that was introduced a decade for resolution of stressed assets continues to face challenges in terms of delays in resolutions.

CareEdge Ratings noted nearly three-fourths of the ongoing CIRPs (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) had exceeded 270 days. Average resolution time increased to 757 days, while liquidation cases averaged 540 days, with nearly 70% pending for over two years, according to the credit ratings agency, which analysed data from Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

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"These prolonged timelines highlight the impact of ageing cases, litigation and procedural bottlenecks on recovery efficiency," it pointed.

Even as delays remained a challenge, recoveries under IBC improved sequentially in the April-June quarter, with financial creditors recovering 28.6% of admitted claims, compared with 22.8% in the January-March quarter.

During the quarter, financial creditors realised Rs. 3,557 crore against admitted claims of Rs. 12,443 crore. On a cumulative basis, creditors have realised Rs. 4.35 lakh crore, equivalent to 30.5% of admitted claims.

Even as the realisations may seem very low, CareEdge points that the outcomes are still way better than liquidation value of the assets, which reaffirmed the value-accretive nature of resolution-led outcomes relative to liquidation.

For instance, recoveries in the June quarter were 136.7% of the liquidation value and cumulative recoveries so far have been 166.6% of liquidation value.

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Also, CareEdge noted that the actual realisation percentage is likely to be higher, as resolutions involving older cases could include accrued interest and other receivables added to admitted claims, which could be significant. This will be over and above the actual principal outstanding and overdue amounts.

A large number of the cases that get admitted under IBC remain from manufacturing, real estate and construction sectors, data showed.

The concentration of insolvency cases in these sectors highlights their relatively higher exposure to leverage, cash flow volatility, project execution risks and cyclical demand conditions, it said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar

Associate editor at Business Today. Nachiket Kelkar has experience of more than two decades as a business journalist covering financial markets and corporate developments. Currently, my focus is on tracking the ups and downs of the equity market and the major news and regulatory developments shaping them. I also have an eye on interest rate movements; major decisions by the Reserve Bank, putting them in the perspective of the consumer; and how the banking industry is evolving amid new opportunities and challenges in an ever globalised and uncertain world economy. Previously, I have had stints with various print and digital media publications like The Week, Hindustan Times and moneycontrol.com among others. When not chasing stories, you may find me travelling, clicking pictures or trainspotting. 

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 5:59 PM IST
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