Why do finance firms outrank hospitals? Nithin Kamath flags valuation gap

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has sparked a broader debate on market valuations after highlighting the stark contrast between the worth of healthcare institutions and financial services firms in India. His comments came after a recent interaction with Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health, known for pioneering low-cost cardiac surgeries in the country.

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Sharing his thoughts, Kamath pointed out that Narayana Health, which operates around 18,000 beds across India and has made advanced healthcare accessible to the middle class, has a market capitalisation of roughly ₹38,000 crore. In comparison, he noted that several financial services businesses, including brokerages, are valued significantly higher.

Kamath acknowledged that traditional valuation frameworks offer clear explanations. Financial firms typically benefit from higher margins, scalability, and asset-light models, while hospitals operate under capital-intensive structures, with significant investments in infrastructure, manpower, and equipment. These factors, along with regulatory complexities and liability risks, tend to compress profitability in the healthcare sector.

However, he questioned the broader implication of this dynamic. According to Kamath, it reflects a system where businesses that are closer to financial flows are valued more highly than those delivering essential services like healthcare. Hospitals, despite their critical role in saving lives and providing public good, are often viewed as low-growth or utility-like businesses in market terms.

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The observation underscores a deeper structural reality in how markets assign value. Investors typically prioritise predictable cash flows, scalability, and return on capital, which tend to favour sectors like financial services and technology. In contrast, sectors such as healthcare, particularly those focused on affordability, face constraints in pricing power and expansion efficiency.

Kamath clarified that he does not necessarily believe the market is mispricing these businesses. Instead, he described the situation as “odd,” highlighting a disconnect between societal impact and financial valuation. His comments resonate at a time when India is expanding both its healthcare infrastructure and financial ecosystem, raising questions about how capital is allocated across sectors.

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The discussion also brings attention to the broader challenge of balancing profitability with public service, especially in sectors like healthcare. As India continues to develop, the contrast between essential services and high-growth financial businesses may remain a key theme in investment conversations.

Kamath’s remarks have since triggered wider reflection among investors and analysts, prompting a closer look at what truly defines value in today’s economy.