Why Indian flights get delayed: 65% of delay reasons were reactionary in September, DGCA data show

Reactionary delays occur when a flight is held up because of a disruption earlier in the aircraft’s operating schedule. A late-arriving aircraft, for instance, can delay its next departure, with the knock-on effect extending to subsequent flights operated by the same aircraft.

How Do Flight Delays Snowball?

Airlines operate tightly coordinated schedules, with aircraft making multiple trips a day. When an inbound flight arrives late, the airline may have less time to complete passenger disembarkation, baggage handling, cleaning, refuelling and boarding before the aircraft’s next departure.

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If the turnaround time is insufficient to absorb the initial delay, the next flight may also leave late. That delay can then spill over to further flights, particularly when the aircraft has several scheduled sectors remaining that day.

Crew availability can add another layer of complexity. Flight and duty-time limits, crew rotations and the need to position crew members for subsequent services can restrict an airline’s ability to recover its schedule quickly.

The extent to which a delay spreads depends on factors such as the length of the initial disruption, the time available between flights, aircraft utilisation and whether spare aircraft or crew are available.

Reactionary Delays Dominate DGCA's September Data

Reactionary factors accounted for nearly two-thirds of the reported delay reasons in September, according to the DGCA data. ATC issues were the second-largest contributor at 9%, followed by operational issues at 7%.

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Technical issues accounted for 6% of delay reasons, while airport-related factors contributed 4%. Passenger-related and weather-related issues accounted for 3% each. Miscellaneous reasons made up 2%, and ramp-related issues contributed 1%.

The figures suggest that delays cannot be understood only by looking at the immediate reason a particular flight departed late. A disruption on one sector can affect several later services, making schedule recovery an important part of airline operations.

Can Airlines Prevent Delays From Spreading?

Airlines can build buffers into schedules, allow adequate turnaround time and maintain contingency arrangements to reduce the risk of delays spreading. However, these measures involve trade-offs.

Longer turnaround windows can help airlines absorb disruptions but may reduce aircraft utilisation and limit the number of flights an aircraft can operate in a day. Spare aircraft and standby crew can improve recovery options, but they add costs.

Airport congestion and constraints on departure or arrival slots can also limit an airline’s ability to make up lost time. Even if an aircraft is ready to depart, it may still face restrictions linked to air traffic management or airport capacity.

The September figures raise questions about how airlines balance high aircraft utilisation with the need for schedule resilience. Industry experts and airlines would need to explain how much of the reactionary delay burden stems from tight turnarounds, crew rotations, airport congestion and limited recovery buffers.

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The data do not establish that any single factor caused the reactionary delays. They do, however, underline why the punctuality of one flight can depend on what happened to the aircraft earlier in the day—and why a relatively small disruption can turn into a wider scheduling problem.