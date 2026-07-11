Why India's next corporate earnings cycle may be tougher than the last: Report

India Inc.'s remarkable earnings recovery over the past few years may be entering a more challenging phase. According to a new report by Elara Securities, the next corporate earnings cycle is likely to be tougher as many of the macroeconomic tailwinds that fuelled the post-pandemic profit boom begin to fade.

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The brokerage noted that India's corporate profitability has rebounded sharply since Covid-19, driven by lower corporate taxes, operating leverage, balance sheet repair, low interest rates and supportive government policies. As a result, the corporate profit-to-GDP ratio for BSE 1000 companies has risen to 5.36 per cent, compared with 1.44 per cent in June 2020. However, Elara believes there is limited room for further expansion from current levels.

The report argues that while near-term profitability could face pressure from rising commodity prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the larger challenge is structural rather than cyclical.

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Fiscal support no longer as strong

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One of the biggest reasons behind the earnings boom, according to Elara, was strong fiscal support. Using the Kalecki-Levy framework, the brokerage explains that corporate profits are closely linked to private investment, fiscal deficits, trade balance and household savings.

As the government pursues fiscal consolidation, the support that public spending provided to corporate earnings is gradually diminishing. Elara's study of more than 25,000 listed and unlisted companies since liberalisation found that a one percentage point increase in the fiscal deficit has historically been associated with a 1.3 per cent increase in corporate profit after tax (PAT).

While fiscal consolidation improves macroeconomic stability, the report cautions that it may weigh on corporate profitability unless private investment accelerates to fill the gap.

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Private investment remains subdued

According to Elara, private capital expenditure has yet to emerge as the next engine of earnings growth.

Gross fixed capital formation has largely stagnated as a share of GDP since FY23, while the private non-financial corporate sector's share of total investment has fallen from 40.3 per cent in FY16 to an estimated 33.4 per cent in FY25. At the same time, a widening trade deficit is expected to become another drag on corporate profit pools during FY27.

Without stronger private investment, companies may find it harder to sustain the pace of earnings growth witnessed over the past few years.

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Consumption challenge persists

The report also flags weak household income growth as a structural concern.

According to Elara, labour's share of income has declined since the pandemic while corporate profits have continued to rise. Slower wage growth limits consumer spending, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of India's GDP. Weak consumption, in turn, discourages fresh private investment, creating a cycle that could restrain future earnings expansion.

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The brokerage believes stronger job creation and sustained income growth will be necessary to revive consumption-led demand.

Profit pool becoming narrower

Another concern highlighted in the report is the increasing concentration of corporate profits.

Financial companies now account for around 27.6 per cent of the BSE 1000 profit pool, while banks contribute 25.4 per cent of Nifty profits, nearly double their pre-pandemic share. Meanwhile, sectors such as IT, FMCG, automobiles and oil & gas have seen their contribution to overall profits decline.

According to Elara, broader sectoral participation, stronger private investment and healthier consumption will be critical if India Inc. is to sustain earnings growth. Without fresh growth drivers replacing the policy support of the post-Covid years, the next corporate earnings cycle is likely to be considerably more demanding than the last.

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