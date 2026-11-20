However, as newer opportunities are emerging in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech, the company sees opportunities to invest much smaller amounts at the seed stage, Niren Shah, MD and head of Norwest India, told Business Today.

"There have been discussions about whether Norwest should do seed deals in India. This is because sometimes in AI, you can put $1-$2 million," he said.

Shah explained Norwest sees a significant amount of early-stage opportunity in AI, as well as deep tech, including space tech. While discussions have been held, the issue remains undecided.

"If there is greenlight, the number of deals would increase, but cheque sizes will be small," said Shah.

India and Israel are the two major markets the VC firm focuses on outside of United States. The company recently raised a new $4 billion fund, and it has now has total assets under management of $18 billion. In India, its total AUM stands around $2.5 billion.

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While, no specific amount from the new fund raise has been earmarked for India, its investments in the country have consistently increased. So, 20 years ago, when Norwest started in India, it was investing $25 million a year. Right now, it's $250-350 million each year, noted Shah.

"In India, there are a lot of companies. And if you are willing to invest in early stage venture capital or seed, right, then there is a lot of opportunity, which is not impacted by any bubble yet," he added.

One area where there are growing opportunities is in precision manufacturing as India continues to focus on growing its manufacturing capabilities across sectors.

"There are mega trends in value-added manufacturing or Manufacturing 2.0. There is genuinely an appreciation of overseas original equipment manufacturers that India is now a destination for quality. So, in sectors like precision engineering, flow control, aerospace and automotive, India is doing larger, more complex parts, which is not easy to do and where you can't have any defects," pointed Shah.

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Most of the companies that Norwest will invest in, the thinking is to take them public in 5-6 years. The company provides a very strong advisory service on IPO readiness, Shah said.