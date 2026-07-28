Why Tata Sons got ₹28,291 cr from TCS in FY26, down from ₹32,184 cr in FY25

TCS remained financially strong

India's largest IT services company reported consolidated revenue of ₹2,67,021 crore in FY26, up 4.6% from the previous year. Net income rose 8.8% to ₹52,820 crore, while operating income stood at ₹66,838 crore, translating into an operating margin of 25%, the highest in four years. Cash flows from operations amounted to 105.9% of net profit, underlining the company's robust cash-generating ability.

TCS also continued to strengthen its order book, signing deals with a total contract value exceeding $40.7 billion during the year. The company crossed $30 billion in annual revenue and said its AI services business has reached an annualised revenue run rate of $2.3 billion, reflecting its growing focus on enterprise artificial intelligence.

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Why Tata Sons received less

Despite the strong operating performance, TCS announced a total dividend of ₹110 per equity share for FY26, including interim dividends and a proposed final dividend of ₹31 per share.

In FY25, however, TCS had declared a higher total dividend of ₹124 per share. That ₹14 reduction in dividend per share had a significant impact on Tata Sons because of its large ownership in the IT giant.

Tata Sons owns 2,59,54,99,419 equity shares, representing 71.74% of TCS. Every shareholder receives the same dividend per share, making the payout directly proportional to their shareholding.

Based on the FY26 dividend, Tata Sons' entitlement works out to:

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2,59,54,99,419 shares × ₹110 = approximately ₹28,550 crore.

The amount reported by Tata Sons—₹28,291 crore—is broadly in line with this calculation after accounting for treasury shares, timing differences and other accounting adjustments.

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Why it matters

TCS has long been the Tata Group's biggest cash generator, and dividends from the software giant are among Tata Sons' largest and most reliable sources of income. These cash flows help the holding company fund investments across the group, support capital-intensive businesses and meet its own financial commitments.

The timing of the lower payout is notable. Tata Sons is investing heavily in businesses such as Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics, all of which continue to require substantial capital. A lower dividend from TCS therefore means less internal cash available to support these growth initiatives.

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However, investors should not interpret the decline as a sign of weakening fundamentals at TCS. On the contrary, FY26 was another year of strong financial performance, healthy profitability and record AI-led deal wins. The reduction in Tata Sons' dividend income simply reflects the normalisation of shareholder payouts after FY25, when TCS had rewarded investors with an exceptionally high dividend.

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