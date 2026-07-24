Why Wipro Consumer is betting Rs 256 crore on two FMCG brands

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting's Rs 256 crore acquisition of TTK Healthcare's Good Home and Eva brands may appear modest by FMCG deal standards, but it reflects a broader strategic shift underway at the company. Rather than chasing scale through blockbuster acquisitions, Wipro is stitching together category leaders with strong consumer recall to strengthen its position in fast-growing everyday consumption segments.

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The company's 17th acquisition comes close on the heels of its purchase of S Brands Consumer Care in the Philippines, signalling that Wipro is entering a more aggressive phase of portfolio expansion across both India and Southeast Asia. The common thread is to acquire established brands in niche categories where consumer awareness already exists and use Wipro's distribution, marketing muscle and execution capabilities to unlock growth.

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The latest deal adds two distinct brands to Wipro's portfolio. Good Home operates in home care categories such as air fresheners, odour removers, scrubbers and drain cleaners, while Eva, one of India's earliest deodorant brands, caters to personal care with deodorants, body sprays and fragrances. Together, the brands reported revenues of Rs 148 crore in FY26 and are being acquired at an enterprise value of Rs 256 crore.

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Speaking with Business Today, Kumar Chander, Global CEO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting says, “Home care is 15% of the Wipro Consumer Care and last year it grew 27%. First quarter this year grew 41%... Our focus will be on building their (Eva and Good Home) equity through innovation, wider market reach and sustained investments.

The timing is equally significant.

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FMCG companies are recalibrating their portfolios as consumer demand shifts beyond soaps and staples towards higher-value discretionary categories. Distribution itself is being redefined by quick commerce, where products such as deodorants, air fresheners and household cleaners have emerged as high-frequency purchases. Legacy brands that may have plateaued in traditional retail could find a second growth engine through digital channels and wider geographic reach.

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For Wipro, acquisitions have become an important strategic lever rather than opportunistic transactions. Over the years, the company has built its portfolio through brands such as Yardley, Chandrika and Nirapara, demonstrating an ability to revive and scale acquired assets. Executives indicated that Good Home and Eva would retain their individual identities while benefiting from Wipro's national distribution network and marketing investments. The company is also open to more acquisitions.

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As launching new brands becomes increasingly expensive, buying trusted but under-invested brands is emerging as a faster route to market expansion. Companies can leverage existing consumer familiarity while investing in innovation, premiumisation and omnichannel distribution.

For Wipro Consumer, therefore, this is less about adding Rs 148 crore in annual revenue and more about strengthening its portfolio in categories where consumer spending is expected to outpace the broader FMCG market.