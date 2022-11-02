'Will add 20,000 more people in next 12 months': Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani 

Tech Mahindra will recruit around 20,000 new employees in the next 12 months, the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani said in an exclusive conversation with Business Today.

Gurnani said, “We will continue to add about 20,000 people in the next one year." “We are today at 1,64,000 people, Insha Allah we will be at 1,84,000 people twelve months from now,” the MD and CEO said.

As per the quarterly results declared on Tuesday, the IT services consultancy company added 5,877 people in the September ended quarter, down from 6,862 in the June quarter. The total headcount of the company stands at 1,63,912.

It is worth noting that the company’s attrition rate also went down to 20 per cent in Q2FY23 from 22 per cent in the previous quarter. The year-on-year attrition also witnessed a dip.

Gurnani said during the earnings call, “At 164,000, we believe that we need to manage headcount with a view to build future. We will focus on future, skill development and global delivery model and that is how we are going to build our (workforce) strategy.”

During the earnings call, the IT services company noted that they had added around 10,000 freshers in the previous financial year and they plan on adding similar number in the current financial year.

Tech Mahindra’s consolidated net profit tumbled down by 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis and stands at Rs 1,285 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 13,129.5 crore, up 3.3 per cent sequentially and 20.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

