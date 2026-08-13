Will Chandrasekaran’s exit jeopardise Tata Sons’ $120 billion spending plan?

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Chandrasekaran’s departure in February brings an abrupt end to nearly a decade of leadership just as the Tata Group embarks on a massive reinvestment programme aimed at future growth and expansion into advanced technologies.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, is expected to play a crucial role in managing the transition at Tata Sons. In recent months, Noel has pushed back against the spending spree led by Chandrasekaran, favouring more measured capital expenditure with quicker payout horizons, it said.

Tata Trusts, a collective of 13 charities, holds a two-thirds stake in Tata Sons, giving its chairman significant influence over the holding company’s leadership.

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Tata Sons’ board had already begun pushing for a strategic recalibration before Chandrasekaran announced his departure, the report added. Led by Noel, directors have pressed senior management to reassess or slow several capital-intensive projects.

The most prominent areas under scrutiny include investments in a flagship semiconductor fabrication plant, the airline business and a developing consumer technology venture. The board wants greater evidence of potential payoffs before approving additional spending.

The Tata Group spans consumer-facing businesses including Jaguar Land Rover, the Taj hotel chain, Air India and Tetley tea, while also pursuing strategic investments in semiconductors, electric car batteries and artificial intelligence data centres.

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The scale of these investments makes the group an important partner in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to position India as a global manufacturing power.