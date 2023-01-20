‘Will cooperate with CCI,’ says Google as SC tells tech giant to deposit 10% penalty amount

Tech giant Google has said that its operating system Android has benefited Indian users, developers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) while adding that the operating system has played a pivotal role in India’s digital transformation. Google added that it will cooperate with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The Company statement comes after the Supreme Court refused to entertain Google’s appeal against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order dated January 4, 2023.

Google spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal. Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers and OEMs and played a key role in India’s digital transformation.

The spokesperson further said that the tech giant will cooperate with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the way forward. The spokesperson stated: “We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward, in parallel with our appeal.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Google’s plea against the NCLAT order and asked it to approach the tribunal within 3 working days for a decision on the plea against Rs 1,337 crore penalty. The NCLAT in its January 4 order refused to grant an interim stay on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order and asked Google to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty amount.

The CCI had levied a fine of over Rs 1,337 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in India’s Android smartphone operating system market. Google had called CCI’s decision as being copied from a European Commission decision.

Google said in its legal filings that the CCI “copy-pasted extensively from a European Commission decision, deploying evidence from Europe that was not examined in India.” CCI’s lawyer N Venkataraman had told the apex court that the competition body’s decision was not copy-pasted from anywhere.

