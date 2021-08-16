‘Will push up EV volumes’: India Inc extols Bhavish Agarwal on Ola electric scooter launch

India Inc. praised and congratulated Bhavish Agarwal, the CEO and founder of the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing firm Ola, for entering the EV sector with the launch of the company's electric scooter range. Ather Energy’s Tarun Mehta, Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Kalaari Capital’s Vani Kola praised Agarwal for the initiative.



“Great to see the Ola Electric launch. Will push up EV volumes up even more and will drive more awareness. This is a big win for the EV ecosystem. Hope to see the legacy OEs also convert their capacities to electric asap,” Ather Energy co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta tweeted.

Great to see the @OlaElectric launch. Will push up EV volumes up even more and will drive more awareness. This is a big win for the EV ecosystem.



Hope to see the legacy OEs also convert their capacities to electric asap. — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) August 15, 2021

Ather Energy’s official Twitter handle also congratulated its future competitor on making inroads into the electric vehicles market. “One’s a company. There’s a party. Welcome to the Electric Club Ola Electric and Simple Energy EV! With more options, the transition to electric will grow at warp speed. Now we’re just waiting for more humans to join this party,” Ather Energy tweeted.

One's a company.

Three’s a party.

Welcome to the Electric Club @OlaElectric & @SimpleEnergyEV! With more options, the transition to electric will grow at warp speed ⚡



Now we’re just waiting for more humans to join this party 🤷 pic.twitter.com/xCabfrPmcZ — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) August 15, 2021

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma praised Bhavish Agarwal and Ola for the timeline of the Ola Electric Scooter launch. In another tweet, Sharma also urged people to ‘reject petrol, accept electric’ and go for Ola’s electric scooter.

Unbelievable, specially when we consider it done in India.

Amazing timeline and outcome ⚡️ https://t.co/8RDmNtHbyq — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 15, 2021 Ola !

Reject petrol , accept electric ⚡️

This is quite a deal for ₹85,000 in Delhi. (MRP across India is ₹1lakh)

Congratulations @bhash for starting mission electric for two vehicles in India. 🛵

Great product, superb pricing. https://t.co/7Q3urd6f7H — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 15, 2021

Karnataka’s Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Science and Technology Dr Ashwathanarayan CN praised Agarwal too.

More POWER to you, @bhash!



These kind of innovations in the #EV segment will inspire further and transform the automobile sector. A revolution towards sustainable future! Best wishes.#OLA #JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric https://t.co/Elz2SLRaXx — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 15, 2021

Ola launched the S1 electric scooter range in India on Sunday. The Ola S1 range comes in two variants- Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. While the Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. The price of the Ola S1 will depend on the subsidies provided on electric vehicles by different states. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro series will be available from September and deliveries will begin from October.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Ola Electric scooter to have a starting price of Rs 99,999; Check out details

Also read: Companies who want to import vehicles to India should invest here: Ola CEO