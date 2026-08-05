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Will Tata Sons have to list under new NBFC framework? There may be some hints from RBI Governor

Will Tata Sons have to list under new NBFC framework? There may be some hints from RBI Governor

RBI Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu said on Wednesday that a new list on upper layer NBFCs on the new principle-based framework will be released very soon

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Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 7:07 PM IST
Will Tata Sons have to list under new NBFC framework? There may be some hints from RBI GovernorThere has been a lot of debate for and against the listing within Tata Sons

Will Tata Sons, the holding company of the massive aviation-to-software Tata conglomerate, have to list? That has been a key question for a long time now. Internally, within Tata Sons, there has been a lot of debate for and against the listing. Now the latest comments from RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra perhaps give some hint on its future.

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In 2022, the RBI had released a list of upper-layer non-banking finance companies. This list included Tata Sons as a core investment company (CIC). RBI rules mandate all upper-layer NBFCs must list within three years.

Don't Miss: N Chandrasekaran's ₹685 crore pay in 5 years: The figure that stands out in Tata Sons' latest annual report

In June 2026, the central bank released a new principle-based framework for NBFC classification, replacing the earlier parametric methodology used for determining upper layer NBFCs.

As per the new norms, the upper layer shall consist of NBFCs having an asset size of Rs 1 lakh crore and above as per the latest audited balance sheet for the financial year. Tata Sons has a standalone asset size of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, well above RBI's requirements for upper layer NBFC classification.

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The RBI had earlier said a new list of upper-layer NBFCs will be published soon. It is still awaited. However, RBI officials say, the principle-based norms have made it very clear on which NBFC is in which layer.

In Case You Missed It: Why Tata Sons got ₹28,291 cr from TCS in FY26, down from ₹32,184 cr in FY25

"Everyone knows as to which NBFC is in the upper layer, which is in the middle and which is at the base layer. All those who meet the criteria, will continue," said Malhotra.

When specifically asked if Tata Sons would remain in the list, he said it is in the list.

Tata Sons' application to deregister as an NBFC still remains pending, and there has been no update from RBI on that.

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So, essentially the ball remains in the RBI's court. The new list on upper layer NBFCs will be "out very soon," RBI Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu said on Wednesday.

Will it make it to that list or RBI decides on its deregistration by then, is anybody's guess. For Tata Sons, there may be little options left. 
 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar

Associate editor at Business Today. Nachiket Kelkar has experience of more than two decades as a business journalist covering financial markets and corporate developments. Currently, my focus is on tracking the ups and downs of the equity market and the major news and regulatory developments shaping them. I also have an eye on interest rate movements; major decisions by the Reserve Bank, putting them in the perspective of the consumer; and how the banking industry is evolving amid new opportunities and challenges in an ever globalised and uncertain world economy. Previously, I have had stints with various print and digital media publications like The Week, Hindustan Times and moneycontrol.com among others. When not chasing stories, you may find me travelling, clicking pictures or trainspotting. 

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 7:06 PM IST
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