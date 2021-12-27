Winning Air India bid most important milestone of 2021: Tata Sons chairman's letter to employees

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has called the group winning the bid for Air India as its most significant milestone in 2021.

In a message to the employees of Tata Group at the end of "another tough year", Chandrasekaran said the group companies did well not only in terms of financial performance in 2021 but also in executing the group's transformation agenda.

"Our most important milestone this year culminated in our bid to win Air India. It is indeed a historic moment," he said.

Thanks to the group's 3S strategy, it is becoming simpler and financially stronger than it has been in a long time, he said, adding that going ahead the group's strategy has four themes -- digital, new energy, supply chain resilience, and health.

"Our companies are already adapting to these changes, and we are witnessing stronger performance. Our new pilots and businesses, from 5G to TataNeu and Tata Electronics, are poised to benefit from these four themes going forward," he wrote.

