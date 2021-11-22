WinZO ties up with Kalaari Capital to invest across gaming platforms

Social gaming platform WinZo has launched an investment initiative, called Gaming Lab, with collaboration from Kalaari Capital, an early-stage technology-based venture fund, to encourage and support India’s gaming ecosystem.

Gaming Lab will invest across all forms of interactive entertainment apps in India with a flexible corpus starting at over half a million dollars. This initiative will be launched during GameCon 2021, a conference which will witness participation of industry leaders in the gaming sector and discuss various facets associated with the future of India’s gaming ecosystem, along with trends in global and Indian gaming.

WinZO said that the gaming studios/ companies can leverage from its platform that hosts over 80 games in a dozen languages and has 80 per cent users consuming the app in vernacular languages.

The gaming start-up will also mentor these gaming companies working towards revolutionising the gaming ecosystem by means of video streaming, game tech, and innovations.

The selected companies will receive support and drive effective monetisation, growth and also benefit from the tech expertise that WinZO has to offer.

India’s gaming companies are growing in number to tap the global $200 billion market opportunity.



“We are looking to invest across all forms of interactive entertainment including but not limited to games and ancillary industries such as content creation, live-ops, security etc. We are placed in a strategically sound position owing to our understanding of tech, the real pulse of India that is at the centre of online gaming evolution that we as a nation are witnessing. These capabilities combined, we will be able to sufficiently provide requisite support in the form of capital, guidance and strategic help to further this socio-economically critical ecosystem. WinZO’s Center of Excellence will help drive growth, strategy and distribution for the selected applicant, while driving monetisation in the world’s largest engagement powerhouse,” Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder of WinZO said.

WinZO recently had announced a $20 million game developer fund III with the idea to holistically boost the global game development ecosystem including game design, economies around gaming, content creation, live-ops, and security through capital investment, infrastructural support and monetisation support.