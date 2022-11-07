Wipro appoints Christopher Smith as Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand

Wipro, on Monday, announced the appointment of Christopher Smith as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand. Smith joins the IT company from Telstra, where he was the group owner of the Telstra Purple – the largest Australian owned technology services company.

Smith, who has experience of two decades in IT and telecommunications in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia, will focus on helping Wipro’s clients in Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on his appointment, Smith said that the combination of Wipro’s purpose, based on deep social impact and strategy to be a global leader in technology with local capabilities is the perfect foundation to grow their business locally. “Bringing world-class capabilities to clients in our region is what excites me, and it is a privilege to lead Wipro in Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

Anis Chenchah, member of the Wipro Executive Board and CEO of Wipro APMEA, said, “Chris has joined us during an exciting phase of transformation in the APMEA growth journey. He will focus on Wipro's ambition to help our clients, people, and communities in A/NZ realize their boldest ambitions in an inclusive and purpose-driven way. I am confident that his global experience, deep local market knowledge, impressive track record in hyper growth, and client relationships will position Wipro strongly.”

Christopher Smith has a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and an Executive MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM).

