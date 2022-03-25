Wipro declares interim dividend for FY22: Details here

IT services major Wipro Limited on Friday declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per per equity share of par value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2021-22.

The company also fixed Wednesday, April 6, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before April 24, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Wipro on Friday closed 1.18 per cent lower at Rs 603.65 apiece on BSE.

Wiprohad posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, almost flat compared to the year-ago period, but had also said demand environment continues to be ''robust''.

The revenue from operations grew 29.6 per cent to Rs 20,313.6 crore from Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. Seen sequentially, it was 3.2 per cent higher.

For the March 2022 quarter, the company expects revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of $2,692 million to $2,745 million, translating into a sequential growth of 2-4 per cent.

Also read: Wipro invests in US-based AI start-up vFunction to boost cloud migration