Wipro, Infosys, Capgemini: Freshers await offer letters for up to 10 months after selection

After delay in onboarding at India’s top IT companies, freshers are also claiming they are awaiting offer letters months after receiving selection letters from Infosys, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, and others. During the recruitment process at IT companies, candidates are first given a selection letter (post interview), and then an offer letter, after which they are given an onboarding date.

A job claimant, who has been waiting for an offer letter from Infosys for the past six months, told Business Today: “I appeared for interview at Infosys and got selection letter on March 22 this year. But it's been over six months, I am still waiting for offer letter. ”

Another IT professional who got a selection letter from Infosys said, “I got selection letter from Infosys as Systems Engineer on 22 April. I am still waiting for offer letter. There is no proper communication. I just want to know when I will get offer letter and then onboarding date. ”

Business Today has reached out to Infosys for a response on the same

Another job claimant who left a job to join Tech Mahindra had a similar story to tell. The candidate said, “I was working in a real estate company. I left the company after I was selected in Tech Mahindra over a month ago. But they have neither given me offer letter or onboarding date."

Another fresher told Business Today, “After clearing five rounds of assessment I got selection letter from Tech Mahindra in May. Since then I have not got a single update from their side.”

Business Today has also reached out to Tech Mahindra for a response on the same.

An IT professional with a selection letter from Capgemini said, “I got selection letter from Capgemini on January 24. It has been almost 10 months, company gives auto generated email saying ‘Kindly wait for update'.”

Many freshers are also waiting for onboarding at Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Accenture, Mindtree, and others after receiving offer letters, as previously reported by Business Today.

A job claimant told Business Today, “Wipro sent me offer letter in April but since then there has been no update on joining date. They don’t even respond to my queries.”

Industry experts believe that the slowdown in hiring could be attributed to the economic slowdown in the West to which the Indian IT sector has considerable exposure.

