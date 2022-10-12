Wipro Q2 results: Net profit drops 9% to Rs 2,659 crore

Wipro on Wednesday reported a 9.27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 2,659 crore in September quarter compared with Rs 2,930.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 14.60 per cent YoY to Rs 22,539.70 crore from Rs 19,667.40 crore in the same quarter last year, the IT firm said in an exchange filing. Dollar revenues for the quarter stood at $2.80 billion, up 4.1 per cent sequentially and 12.9 per cent YoY.

Operating margin for the IT services business stood at 15.1 per cent, up 16 basis points sequentially.

The IT major has guided for $2,811 million-$2,853 million in IT services business revenues. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.5 percent to 2 per cent.

Chief Financial Officer, Jatin Dalal, said, “We achieved margins of 15.1 per cent in Q2 after absorbing the impact of salary increases and promotions. Our margin improvement was led by better price realisations and strong operational improvements in automation-led productivity."






