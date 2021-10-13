Wipro Q2 results: Net profit up 18.9% at Rs 2,930 cr

IT company Wipro on Wednesday reported a 18.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for July-September quarter at Rs 2,930 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,248 crore in the preceding June quarter.

Wipro's revenue from operations rose 30.1 per cent YoY to Rs 19,667.4 crore during the quarter under review. On a sequential basis, revenue was 7.8 per cent higher than in the June quarter.

The company expects its revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,631 million to $2,683 million, translating to a sequential growth of 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

(More details to follow.)