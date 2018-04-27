WNS Holdings profit takes 129% jump to $86.4 million in FY18; Q4 net gain falls

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a global business process management services company, on Friday announced its net profit for the fiscal year FY18 clocked 129 per cent jump (more than double) at $86.4 million compared to $37.8 million in the fiscal 2017. The company's Q4 profit fell to $24.5 million sequentially compared to $26.3 million last quarter.

The adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $33 million, up $9 million from last year and down $1.2 million from the previous quarter. The company said a major rise in its yearly profit was seen due to a significant growth across prime verticals and services.

"In the fiscal fourth quarter, WNS continued to demonstrate the strong value we are able to deliver to our clients, growing revenue less repair payments 29 per cent year-over-year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, fiscal 2018 top line improved 14 per cent on a constant currency basis. In addition, WNS delivered 19 per cent adjusted operating margin for the year, and grew our adjusted diluted earnings per share by 28 per cent to $2.24," said WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh.

Keshav said WNS enters fiscal 2019 with solid business momentum. "The BPM industry remains stable and healthy, driven by disruption in our clients' business environments. We will continue to invest in our differentiated capabilities, including domain expertise, technology and automation, analytics, and transformational solutions," he said.

The company's revenue in the fourth quarter was $202.7 million, representing a 7.5 per cent increase from the previous quarter, and a 27.2 per cent increase versus Q4 of last year. In the fourth quarter, WNS registered 28.6 per cent growth on YoY basis in revenue less repair payments at $198.2 million, up from $154.1 million last year, while 7.1 per cent growth from $185.2 million last quarter.

WNS' operating margin in Q4 was 14.5 per cent compared to an operating margin loss of 2 per cent in Q4 last year and 13.6 per cent in the previous quarter. The company said it added eight new clients in the quarter, expanded nine existing relationships, and reached the global headcount of 36,540 as of March 31.