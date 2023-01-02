‘Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss’: Ratan Tata on close confidante RK Krishnakumar’s passing

Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata paid his last respects to his former close associate RK Krishnakumar. The veteran said words cannot describe the deep sense of loss he feels on Krishnakumar’s passing. Tata added that he will always remember the camaraderie shared between the two very fondly.

“Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague RK Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally,” Ratan Tata said in a statement.

Tata described the industry maven as “a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all.” Tata Sons’ chairman N Chandrasekharan also paid his last respects to the Tata Group stalwart and said that Krishnakumar, also known as KK, always wanted to help the less privileged.

“Mr. R. Krishnakumar was a veteran Tata leader who made an enormous contribution to the Tata Group over his lifetime. I had the good fortune of knowing him and what stood out was his deep sense of compassion as a human being. He always wanted to help the less privileged and positively impact their lives. We pray for his departed soul and will sorely miss him”, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons states.

RK Krishnakumar succumbed to a heart attack on Sunday evening. He was 84 at the time of his passing. Krishnakumar was Ratan Tata’s close confidante and was also reportedly a part of the team that worked with Tata in the Cyrus Mistry case. Meanwhile, the former Indian Hotels’ boss will likely be cremated today at 4:30 pm.

Also read: 'Formal but accessible': How Ratan Tata's confidante RK Krishnakumar helped transform Tata Group

Also read: Former Tata Sons director RK Krishnakumar dies in Mumbai

Also read: 'Travelled from Kolkata to attend my wedding': Tata executive remembers first boss RK Krishnakumar