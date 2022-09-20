'Work on your start-up when...': This entrepreneur shares a simple trick to start a biz

College is the best time to embark upon your start-up, says Anubhav Dubey, founder of Chai Sutta Bar. The entrepreneur, taking to Twitter, stated how college is the best time for an individual to ideate and create a start-up based on that idea. Dubey, who runs a successful tea-chain, wrote that college is the best time because one has the time to fail and then move on.

Dubey suggested those in college to not fall into the trap of waiting for ideas or gaining experience. He insisted that only when we must start something, is when we get better at it. "Don’t fall into the trap of waiting for ideas or gaining experience," he wrote.

College is the best time to start your startup because you have the time to fail, and move on.



Don’t fall into the trap of waiting for ideas or gaining experience.



Start something, you will become 100X better in the next one year. — Anubhav Dubey (@tbhAnubhav) September 19, 2022

Dubey, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, came to Delhi to crack UPSC and become an IAS officer. It was when his friend Anand Nayak proposed a business idea together, that something clicked and they started working to launch Chai Sutta Bar. The tea-chain, which was started with an investment of Rs 3 lakh, has today the turnover of more than Rs 100 crore.

As Dubey puts it, tea is one of the most used products in India and, thus, has a lot of business potential. At present, the brand has 165 outlets with more than 100 people working.

Also read: Figma founder Dylan Field, a college dropout, to get $2 bn after selling startup to Adobe

Also read: This Noida-based startup is bringing American-style food trucks to India