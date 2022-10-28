‘World in 2022 looks nothing like the world in 2019,’ says Satya Nadella in annual letter

Satya Nadella in his annual letter published in Microsoft’s Annual Report 2022 said that the world in 2022 looks nothing like the world in 2019, and that this has been a period of historic economic, societal, and geopolitical change. He also said that “hybrid work is just work” now. Nadella further said that Microsoft reported $198 billion in revenue and $83 billion in operating income, while Microsoft Cloud crossed $100 billion in annualised revenue for the first time.

“The world in 2022 looks nothing like the world in 2019. As I write this, inflation is at a 40-year high, supply chains are stretched, and the war in Ukraine is ongoing. At the same time, we are entering a technological era with the potential to power awesome advancements across every sector of our economy and society,” said Nadella in the letter.

He said that for all the uncertainty in the world, one thing is sure that people and organisations are increasingly looking to digital technology to overcome current challenges.

Microsoft aims to align its purpose and actions to the world’s problems, and aims to deliver innovation to drive broad economic growth. “That’s what I believe will lead to widespread human progress and ultimately improve the lives of everyone. There is no more powerful input than digital technology to drive the world’s economic output,” he said.

Satya Nadella said in the letter that they aim to support inclusive economic growth and that they must ensure that the growth they drive must reach every person, organisation, community and country. He aims to do it by increasing access to digital skills, and help people prepare better and connect to jobs.

The Microsoft CEO said that they have committed to equip 10 million people from underserved communities with skills for jobs in the digital economy by 2025. He also underscored the importance of cybersecurity and the need for people with the desired skills. “To help address this, we’ve committed to skill and recruit 250,000 people into the US cybersecurity workforce by 2025 – especially those underrepresented in the field. And we’re helping an additional 24 countries with substantial cybersecurity workforce shortages close their gaps too,” he said.

Nadella also said that they will double the number of non-profits they reach worldwide over the next five years.

The company also aims to protect fundamental rights of people from defending democracy to protecting human rights, he said. “And, as people’s access to education, healthcare, jobs, and other critical services becomes increasingly dependent on technology, it’s clear that access to broadband and accessible technology is also fundamental to building a more equitable future,” added Nadella.

Microsoft is 90 per cent of the way towards their commitment to spend an incremental $500 million with Black and African American-owned suppliers, said Satya Nadella.

The company, Nadella said, responded to six humanitarian emergencies in five countries through donations, technology, services and employee giving. “As of July 2022, we’ve committed $257 million in financial and technology assistance to the global response to the war in Ukraine, including support for government, businesses, nonprofits, and humanitarian assistance for refugees,” he added. “Giving is also core to our culture at Microsoft. In 2022, our employees gave $255 million (with company match) to over 32,000 nonprofits. And more than 29,000 employees volunteered over 720,000 hours to causes they care about,” he said.

Microsoft also launched the Neurodiversity Career Connector, a jobs marketplace for neurodivergent job seekers.

Satya Nadella also stated that Microsoft will pursue their ambitious commitments towards climate goals as well as help others, aided by technology.

Talking about the massive opportunities ahead, Nadella said that technology is a deflationary force in an inflationary economy. “Every organization in every industry will need to infuse technology into every business process and function so they can do more with less,” he said. Technology as part of the GDP will increase from 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the coming years, he added. Nadella spoke about how they plan to use data and AI, digital and app innovation, and business applications to achieve their goals.

Talking about the changing modes of work Nadella said that “hybrid work is now just work”. “Hybrid work is now just work. Every organization is looking to reconnect and reengage the workforce at home, in the office, and everywhere in between,” he said, adding that Microsoft Teams is the most used and most advanced platform for work, surpassing 270 million monthly active users this year.

