World's highest capacity featured oil and gas rig handed over to ONGC

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, which had secured an order to supply 47 oil rigs from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) worth Rs 6000 crores, has handed over one more rig to ONGC in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

This is a state-of-the-art indigenous oil rig with the latest and best in class features in the world. This 2,000-HP rig can give a performance equal to a 3,000-HP traditional rig. This indigenous rig is being operated successfully, and it can drill up to 6,000 metres (6 km) deep into the earth.

Business Today TV visited the oil rig in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

These rigs are built with full automation in order to reduce the down time on account of safety & maintenance. These rigs are of the first of their kind to induct into the ONGC drilling fleet.

MEIL will be manufacturing and supplying all the rigs to the ONGC assets in Assam (Sibsagar, Jorahat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankaleshwar, Mehasana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal).

K. Satya Narayana, Technical Head, Rigs Project, MEIL, said, "As the Covid-19 is in endemic stage, we have expedited the manufacturing of rigs and their deliveries as promised. The company is playing a vital role in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream. These state-of-the-art oil rigs will have the world's best and most advanced hydraulic technology features. As the energy prices soar, the advanced rigs are very crucial for Indian energy sector to drill the oil and gas wells faster and increase the oil and gas production for domestic use. MEIL is the first private player in India in manufacturing highly efficient oil drilling rigs with indigenous technology under the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives."

Also Read: India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27

Also Read: Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion