‘Would buy Zomato as part of a diversified portfolio, not standalone investment’: Aswath Damodaran

Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University, said in a blog post from July 26 that he would buy Zomato as part of a diversified portfolio and not as a standalone investment. In the post he said that on July 21, 2021, just before the company’s initial public offering, he had valued Zomato at about Rs 41 per share, but it opened at Rs 74 per share, soared to Rs 169 per share, and then dipped to Rs 41.65 per share on July 26.

“Allowing for the wide ranges of estimates that you can have on the total market for food (restaurant and grocery) delivery in India in 2032 and the uncertainties about Zomato's share of that market and its operating margins, you get a range of values. The median value of Rs 34.12 is close to the base case value of Rs 35.32, not surprising since the input distributions were centered on my base case input values, and at its current stock price (Rs 41.65 on July 26), the stock is still at the 70th percentile. That said a few more weeks like the last two will push the price below my median value, and if it does, I would buy Zomato, as part of a diversified portfolio (and not as a stand alone investment),” he wrote in his blog.

Zomato was a joint bet on India’s economic growth, its eating habits that expected Indians to eat out at restaurants more than they have in the past, and the company’s business model and its first move advantages, he said.

Damodaran said, “Using my test of whether a valuation story is possible (the weakest test), plausible (a stronger test) and probable (the acid test), I posited that you could justify a value per share for Zomato of Rs 40 - Rs 50, per share, with plausible stories, but that valuations that were much higher required pushing the limits of plausible narratives.”

He said that in 2022, the company’s stock crashed and news that should have elicited positive responses had the opposite effect. After Zomato acquired Blinkit for Rs 4,400 crore, its stocks plunged. Stocks plunged further on June 24 upon the expiration of the lock-in period too.

Damodaran added that in 2021 when he valued the company, the markets were in the midst of a boom, which is no longer the case. Inflation is back and there has been a pullback of risk capital, or a portion of the capital invested in the riskiest segments of each market. These factors are also likely to impact Zomato.

The professor added that there is good and bad news for the company. The good news is that the food delivery market has continued to grow, but the bad news is that the slice of gross order value that Zomato commands has dropped substantially indicating increased competition in the market.

