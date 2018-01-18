Yes Bank posts 22% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,076.9 crore

Yes Bank saw its net profit rise 22 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,076.7 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal. The private lender had registered net profit of Rs 882.63 crore during the corresponding period last financial year, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Yes Bank saw a 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in net profits, compared to the Rs 1002.73 crore the private sector bank made in the September quarter this fiscal, as per the filing. Its total income for the period under review came up to Rs 3,311.1 crore with a 32.1 per cent growth on yearly basis.

The total income of Yes Bank during the October-December quarter of 2017-18 was at Rs 6,492.56 crore, amounting to a 24 per cent growth of yearly basis. Yes Bank registered a total income of Rs 5,229.96 crore last fiscal. This also amounts to a 7 per cent quarterly growth over the total income of Rs 6,048.78 crore the bank posted during the July-September quarter of 2017-18.

Yes Bank's gross NPA was 1.72 per cent in the Q3FY18 as compared to 0.85 per cent in the third quarter of the last fiscal. Net NPA was 0.93 per cent in the quarter ending December 2017 compared to 0.29 per cent in the similar period last year. Its net interest income stood at Rs 1,888.8 crore for third quarter of the fiscal, a growth of 26.8 per cent on yearly basis.

"Yes Bank has delivered another quarter of satisfactory performance with sustained earnings delivery and accelerated growth momentum with the bank achieving a balance sheet size beyond Rs 2.5 lakh crore and advances book in excess of Rs 1.7 lakh crore," said Rana Kapoor, Managing Director and CEO of Yes Bank.

"On the Digital front, Bank continues to reap benefits from its A.R.T. strategy proven through its leadership position in Merchant Payments for UPI with market share in excess of 75%," he further stated. Yes Bank shares slipped 0.66 per cent at Rs 340.25 apiece on BSE today.