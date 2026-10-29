YES Bank's new YES Vibez account offers movie deals, wellness perks and credit card benefits

According to the bank’s press release, India has nearly 407 million people belonging to Gen Z, citing the United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2024. YES Bank is targeting this demographic with an offering that combines everyday banking with rewards, investment opportunities and lifestyle perks.

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Cashback, UPI rewards and lifestyle benefits

The YES vibez account offers cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on debit card spends and rewards worth up to Rs 3,000 on UPI merchant transactions. Customers can also access entertainment and lifestyle offers, including deals on movies and dining out.

The account provides debit cards with benefits across different programme tiers, catering to customers ranging from mass-market to affluent segments.

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The YES Bank Reflection Debit Card allows customers to personalise their cards by selecting their own display picture. Meanwhile, the YES Bank HealthFit Debit Card focuses on wellness benefits, including gym access, health assessments and pharmacy-related offers.

Customers can also obtain a credit card backed by a fixed deposit (FD), with the first year offered free. The facility aims to help young account holders begin building their credit scores while encouraging responsible borrowing habits.

YES BANK focuses on long-term customer relationships

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Sanghi, Country Head – Retail Liabilities, Fee and Business Banking at YES Bank, said the product reflects the bank’s focus on customer-centricity and technology-led innovation.

“Customer centricity, powered by digital and technology-led innovation, has always been at the core of YES Bank’s strategy,” Sanghi said.

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He added that YES vibez was designed for a generation that values experiences, instant recognition and convenient digital banking services.

“This product has been exclusively designed to make their lives easier, smoother, and richer while supporting them in building responsible financial habits early in their careers,” he said.

Sanghi also highlighted the bank’s commitment to building long-term relationships with younger customers, whom he described as important contributors to India’s economic future.