Your next Zomato order could cost 10-30% more. Here's why food delivery may get costlier

In a conversation with The Hindu, Kumar said the toughest challenge in replacing plastic packaging in food delivery with sustainable alternative materials such as Bagasse, aluminium, paper, and earthenware was affordability. She said consumers were unwilling to absorb such a premium for going green.

“Customers have to pay for the packaging; however, their willingness to pay for sustainable packaging has its limits. Sustainable packaging can become affordable as adoption increases and economies of scale kick in. Once the scale is achieved, the prices will naturally go down,’’ she elaborated.

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She further said that Zomato had been encouraging packaging start-ups and restaurant partners to focus on acceptable price points and reduce costs through better manufacturing and distribution. To take this campaign forward, Zomato has launched PackSwitch, an interactive website to help restaurants, cloud kitchens and independent food entrepreneurs find the right sustainable packaging for each item on their menu.

The platform offers information on alternative packaging materials, their functionality, business viability, and environmental impact. According to her, packaging is an important decision, especially in food deliveries, as it has to be able to handle everything from biryani to desserts while surviving the entire delivery journey. “Restaurants should plan their packaging based on their cuisine, the brand communication and the cost,’’ she added.

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Zomato has also introduced a low-plastic-packaging filter on its app to allow customers to identify restaurants using reduced-plastic packaging, she claimed. Zomato’s Plastic-Free Future Programme has recognised more than 10,000 restaurants across over 500 cities for using alternatives to plastic packaging for their main menu items, as the company continues to push for wider adoption of such materials.