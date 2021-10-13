Zee Entertainment responds to Invesco's open letter; answers questions on merger deal with Sony Pictures

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Wednesday responded to some of the questions raised by investment firm Invesco about the company's merger deal with Sony Pictures Networks India and clarified about the concerns raised in the letter.

Responding to the question on non-compete fee, the company said that the deal with Sony contemplates the promoters of Sony becoming the majority shareholders of the merged company, and in order to ensure that they can build value in the merged company, Sony insisted that the erstwhile promoters of the company do not engage in any competing business with the merged company.

“In lieu of such non-compete obligations being undertaken by the present promoter group, the promoters of Sony will be transferring approx. 2.11 per cent shares in the merged company to the promoter group. We would like to highlight here that this will be a secondary transfer from the promoters of Sony (not a primary issuance) and, accordingly, will not be dilutive to any of the shareholders of the company as it is a private arrangement between two shareholders,” ZEEL informed the stock exchanges.

Raising questions over the proposed merger with Sony Pictures, Invesco, in the open letter to Zee shareholders, had said that the announcement to "gift additional 2 per cent equity to the founding family via a non-compete that seems entirely unjustified, while also providing a pathway for the founding family to raise its stake from 4 per cent to 20 per cent via methods...remain wholly opaque".

