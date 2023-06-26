Zee vs Sebi: Media major still has options left as SAT defers hearing

The Securities Appellate Tribunal’s (SAT’s) decision to push the hearing in the case against Subhash Chandra, Essel Group’s Chairman, and his son Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, by a day leaves the issue still a little unclear. The issue relates to the interim order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) accusing Chandra and Goenka of having diverted money to private entities. The capital markets regulator also banned the duo from holding directorial positions at any listed firm.

The issue gains significance as Zee is in the middle of a merger with Sony Pictures Network India to create a media behemoth with a significant presence across genres, most notably Hindi entertainment, sports plus a big play in the regional markets. It was announced earlier that Goenka would head this new entity. Legal experts BT spoke to say the merger may not be seriously hampered since the issue pertains to an individual and not so much the company.

The question now is how the current developments in court (between Zee’s promoters and Sebi) will reach some level of closure or if there will be some clarity. According to Ashish Kumar Singh, Managing Partner, Capstone Legal, there are a few possibilities in terms of how the issue can play out from here. “SAT can direct Sebi to conduct a thorough investigation and keep the suspension in abeyance till its conclusion. Alternatively, Sebi can direct the interim order to continue as the reinstatement of directors may hamper an independent investigation,” he says. The hearing is expected to resume on Tuesday and for Zee, a stay in some form is what might be favourable.