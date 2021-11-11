Zee's Q2 net profit jumps 187% YoY; here’s what CEO Punit Goenka has to say

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday posted a 187.19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30. It had posted a profit of Rs 94.07 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations witnessed an increase of around 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,978.80 crore. On the other hand, subscription revenues declined by 1.5 per cent. "Delay in NTO 2.0 implementation continues to impact pricing. The new implementation timeline for NTO 2.0 implementation is April 01, 2022," Zee Entertainment said.

The company's consolidated operating profit increased 31.40 per cent YoY to Rs 412.10 crore. EBITDA margin also grew to 20.80 per cent from 18.20 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

In an analyst call, Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment said, "The second quarter has been one-off recovery and revival for us and industry at large. We will be able to guide on the margin front by the end of next quarter. Gradual re-opening of the economy boosted sentiment."

Commenting on the proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, he added that the due diligence process has commenced and is in steady progress. "We are confident that the process will be completed in stipulated timelines or even before that."

"Viewership on TV and digital platform continued to touch record levels. As per our plans highlighted in the previous quarter, we have launched 30 plus shows across our channels, leading to the gradual recovery of viewership in the markets where we have lost share," said Goenka, adding green shoots in demand are visible.

He expects that the robust growth in performance to continue in the coming quarters. However, the company did not give any update related to the dispute with its largest shareholder Invesco.

Earlier during the day, shares of the company closed 1.16 per cent lower at Rs 313.95. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 433.13 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 59,919.69.

