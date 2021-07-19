Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal joins board of Magicpin

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Ltd.'s cofounder and chief executive, has joined the board of Magicpin as an independent director, the online business discovery and rewards platform said on Monday.

"We are excited about Deepinder joining our board. He brings a wealth of experience from scaling up Zomato into the tech giant it is today. We are looking forward to his guidance and mentorship as we step into our next phase of growth," Magicpin CEO Anshoo Sharma said.

"I am delighted to join the Magicpin board. They are a high-quality team and I am excited about how they are being a driver of growth for local merchants across categories," Goyal said on his appointment. "I am looking forward to contributing to the company's success."

The Magicpin board includes:

Bejul Somaia, MD of Lightspeed Venture Partners

Vivek Gambhir, CEO of Boat Lifestyle

Manish Kheterpal, MD at Waterbridge Ventures

Founded by Anshoo Sharma and Brij Bhushan in 2016, Magicpin connects hyperlocal merchants and brands with consumers. It is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Waterbridge and Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd. It has over 1.5 lakh merchants on the platform, serving 50 lakh consumers across 50 cities. Magicpin is already driving over $1 billion in annual revenue for its existing partners and continues to grow at a rapid pace.

