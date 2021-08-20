Zomato dissolves, winds up step-down subsidiary in US

Zomato Ltd. has dissolved and wound up its step-down subsidiary in the US, a month after the food delivery company listed on the Indian stock exchanges.

Zomato USA LLC (ZUL), a step-down subsidiary of the company, has been dissolved and wound up, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Zomato USA was not a material subsidiary of the company and did not have any business activity and its dissolution will not affect the turnover/revenue of the company, it added.

The company has received intimation on August 18, 2021, regarding dissolution and winding up of Zomato USA LLC effective from August 17, 2021, the filing said.

