Coronavirus: Zomato makes it mandatory for delivery partners to install Aarogya Setu app

Food delivery platform Zomato has made it mandatory for its delivery partners to download and install the government's coronavirus tracking mobile application 'Aarogya Setu', says founder Deepinder Goyal. The application, launched by the health ministry on April 2, helps users identify whether they are at a risk of COVID-19 infection.

Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, shared this information on Twitter. "Today, we've started mandating each of our delivery partners to install and use Aarogya Setu app. The idea is to keep individuals as well as the authorities informed in case they have crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus - to prevent further spread," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"We have made sure that they can only login to their Zomato Delivery Partner app if their phone has the Aarogya Setu app installed, and is running as a background process on their phone," he added.

"This is the first time we have mandated our delivery partners to do anything special. For what it's worth, we have never even mandated our delivery partners to wear the ubiquitous red t-shirt," he added.

With this feature, Zomato aims to fulfill two main objectives. Firstly, in case its delivery partner comes in contact with an infected person or visits a hotspot area, authorities will know at the earliest. This will instantly enable the company to isolate the delivery partner, and support him/her for quarantine and treatment, Goyal said.

Secondly, in case everything's showing okay on the app, then a user knows for sure that whichever delivery partner is bringing their order to the doorstep is most likely safe and aware, he added.

"We also encourage our users to download the Aarogya Setu app. I am aware of the alleged privacy concerns that some of us have against using the app. But even if these concerns were well founded, it is a small cost to pay for the sake of the collective long term," Goyal said.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation appealed to the people to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app. The people can also use the app to alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus. The app is available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, among others.

By Chitranjan Kumar