Zomato, Policybazaar-backer InfoEdge acquires HR firm DoSelect 

InfoEdge, an early backer of companies like Zomato and Policybazaar as well as the parent company of consumer-driven platforms like Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com, has acquired data-driven skill assessment platform DoSelect for Rs 21 crore.



The Bengaluru-based company is a data-driven skill assessment platform for hiring and skilling. Founded by Iliyas Shirol and Rohit Agrawal in 2015, it has investors like Mumbai Angels, 3one4 Capital, Aarin Capital and co-founder of InMobi Mohit Saxena.



The startup has a customer base of over 150 across enterprises, SMEs and startups across sectors. It extends its services to brands like Capgemini, PhonePe, UpGrad, Fractal Analytics, Hexaware, Simplilearn, DXC, and more.



“DoSelect will run as a business unit of InfoEdge and this acquisition will only broaden our platform offerings in terms of products and solutions by joining a larger and stronger ecosystem”, CEO Agrawal said.



The proposed acquisition will further help InfoEdge bolster its position in the online recruitment solutions segment, the company said.



InfoEdge has invested in an array of internet companies including Happily Unmarried, Vacation Labs, Shop Kirana, Unnati Helpers, mydala.com, Coding Ninjas, Adda 247, Medcords, Big Stylist, Rare Media Company, No Paper Forms, Univariety, Gramophone, Printo, Shipsy, and more. It invested in logistics aggregator Shiprocket earlier this month.

