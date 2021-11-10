Zomato Q2 results: Net loss widens to Rs 430 crore

Online food delivery giant Zomato on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 429.6 crore in the July-September quarter as against a loss of Rs 229.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company had posted a loss of Rs 356.2 crore in the preceding June quarter.

The company said its adjusted revenue in September quarter was at Rs 1,420 crore, registering a 22.6 per cent growth quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 144.9 per cent growth year-over-year (YoY). Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss widened to Rs 310 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 170 crore in June quarter and Rs 70 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Zomato said the restaurant industry bounced back during the quarter, with overall customer traffic on its platform in India increasing to 5.9 crore average monthly active users (India MAU) as compared to 4.5 crore in June quarter.

On dining-out, Zomato said it is still recovering from the shockwaves of COVID-19, and will take a few months for the sector to get back on the growth path it was on pre-COVID.

The company attributed the increase in its loss to investments in the growth of food delivery business. "Three reasons to be specific – a) increased spending on branding and marketing for customer acquisition, b) increased investments and growing share of smaller/emerging geographies in our business (which are less profitable today compared to more mature cities) and c) increased delivery costs due to unpredictable weather and increase in fuel prices," Zomato said.

