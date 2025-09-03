Zomato raises platform fee to Rs 12 from Rs 10 per order

Zomato has raised the platform fee on food delivery orders from Rs 10 to Rs 12 per order. This hike comes as the company is anticipating a surge during the festive season.

According to reports, this fee also includes goods and services tax (GST).

Zomato’s rival Swiggy had also increased its platform fee to Rs 14, including GST, in select pin codes. Both food delivery platforms had introduced this fee in 2023 and have increased it in intervals since.

The food delivery platform completes around 2.3-2.5 million orders a day. With the new platform fee of Rs 12, this translates to Rs 3 crore every day in revenue for the company.

Meanwhile, parent Eternal reported strong financial results for the first quarter of FY26. The company recorded a 67 per cent year-on-year and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in adjusted consolidated revenue, reaching Rs 7,563 crore in Q1.

Quick commerce was the key driver, with net order value rising 127 per cent year-on-year and 25 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9,203 crore. This is the first time quick commerce net order value has surpassed that of food delivery.

During the quarter, Eternal added 243 new dark stores, taking the total to 1,544. The company has started moderating its expansion to focus on operational efficiency. Profitability also showed improvement, with margins rising from -2.4 per cent of net order value in the previous quarter to -1.8 per cent.

Eternal's consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter fell 90.12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25 crore from Rs 253 crore in the same period last year. However, this decline was offset by strong revenue growth, which increased 70.40 per cent to Rs 7,167 crore, driven by the rapid growth of its quick commerce vertical, Blinkit.