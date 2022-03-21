scorecardresearch
Zomato to soon launch 'Zomato Instant' for 10-min food delivery

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said customers are  increasingly demanding "quicker answers to their needs", and that sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app.

Online food aggregator Zomato on Monday said it will soon launch 'Zomato Instant' for delivery of food within 10 minutes.

In a blog, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said customers are  increasingly demanding "quicker answers to their needs", and that sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app.  

"Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally!" he said.

Goyal said the fulfilment of Zomato's quick delivery promise will rely on its dense finishing stations' network, located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.

(More details to follow) 
 

