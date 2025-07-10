Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has reportedly joined the elite club of high-profile homeowners at DLF’s The Camellias in Gurugram, snapping up a sprawling “super-luxury” apartment for a staggering Rs 52.3 crore, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Documents accessed by real estate analytics firm Zapkey reveal that Goyal executed the conveyance deed for the property in March, shelling out Rs 3.66 crore in stamp duty.

Advertisement

Spread over 10,813 square feet, the apartment comes with five dedicated parking spaces. The purchase was made directly from the builder, DLF Limited, in 2022, while the conveyance deed was completed on March 17, 2025.

A big flat, an even bigger reputation

DLF The Camellias, located in DLF Phase-5, Gurugram, has built a reputation for its five-star hotel-like amenities and has emerged as one of the most coveted addresses in the National Capital Region. The project frequently makes headlines for high-value real estate deals.

Known for his taste for luxury, Goyal also boasts a collection of high-end cars, including a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, Aston Martin DB12, Ferrari Roma, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Lamborghini Urus, BMW M8 Competition, and Porsche Carrera S.

Advertisement

The Camellias has become synonymous with big-ticket real estate deals. In December 2024, Rishi Parti, CEO and founder of Info-X Software Technology, bought a penthouse in the same complex for Rs 190 crore. Earlier in January that year, Smiti Agarwal, director at Wesbok Lifestyle and wife of V Bazaar CMD Hemant Agarwal, purchased an apartment there for Rs 95 crore.

In October 2023, an 11,000 sq ft apartment in The Camellias changed hands for approximately Rs 114 crore in a resale deal. Notable names like MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra, Den Networks’ Sameer Manchanda, and Assago Group founder Ashish Gurnani are also part of The Camellias’ exclusive residents’ list.