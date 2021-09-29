Defence Acquisition Council approves proposals worth Rs 13,165 cr

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), in a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today, approved capital acquisition proposals for modernisation and operational needs of the Armed Forces, amounting to Rs 13,165 crore.



Of the total amount approved, procurement worth Rs 11,486 crore (87 per cent) is from domestic sources. Key approvals include helicopters, guided munition and rocket ammunition.

"Looking into the need of the Indian Army for an Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Squadron, to improve its integral lift capability ensuring its operational preparedness, the DAC accorded approval of procurement of 25 ALH Mark III helicopters from M/s HAL under Buy Indian-IDDM at an approx cost of Rs 3,850 cr, in keeping with the continued thrust towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’," a Defence Ministry statement said.



DAC also approved procurement of Terminally Guided Munition (TGM) and HEPF/RHE Rocket Ammunition under Buy(Indian-IDDM) category for Rs 4,962 crore from domestic sources. Other proposals worth Rs 4,353 crore also got the DAC nod.



The council also gave its nod to a few amendments in DAP 2020 as a part of business process re-engineering to ensure further ease of doing business and to enhance procurement efficiency and reducing timelines.

