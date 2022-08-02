Essar Oil UK inks supply pact with Liverpool Airport

Indian conglomerate Essar's UK arm, Essar Oil (UK), on Tuesday announced that it has signed a major new agreement with Liverpool John Lennon Airport for the direct supply of aviation fuel to commercial airlines.

The company, which owns and operates the Stanlow refinery at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, north-west England, said the new access agreement will allow Essar to supply fuel directly to airlines at the wingtip and marks another step in Essar's growing aviation fuels business, as air travel continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The deal adds to Essar's growing portfolio of commercial carrier clients and brings Essar's total number of access agreements to six airports across the UK, including Manchester, Birmingham, and London Stansted, as part of the company's growth strategy for the UK.

Essar's Stanlow refinery has manufactured aviation fuels which have been supplied to Liverpool Airport since the 1930s. It therefore seems only fitting that, after close to a century of collaboration and shared history, Essar and Liverpool John Lennon Airport should further strengthen such a key north-west regional partnership, said Adam Brayne, Head of Aviation & Business Development at Essar Oil (UK).

Over the last decade, we have embarked on a major investment programme to upgrade Essar Stanlow's infrastructure and future-proof this national manufacturing asset. We are delighted to be supporting such a valued local partner, whilst continuing to play a key role in Britain's energy security, he said.

Essar, which supplies 16 per cent of the UK's road transport fuels, is one of the largest producers of jet fuel in the UK and plays a vital role in the north west's aviation industry. Liverpool John Lennon Airport is described as one of the longest established operational airports in the UK, transporting over 5 million passengers each year.

The airport has a long-standing relationship with the Stanlow refinery which has been further strengthened with Essar joining us in our open access fuel operations, said John Irving, Chief Executive Officer, Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The airport has had a successful year in attracting new airlines including Lufthansa and PLAY which has established new routes. We are delighted this agreement provides more fuel choice for our commercial airline partners and we look forward to developing future opportunities, he said.

The company said the new agreement will shore up the airport's domestic fuel supply, reducing reliance on global supply chains and imports, benefitting from Essar's continued strategy to bolster energy security in the UK. Now more than ever, the UK needs local, reliable, and resilient sources of energy from suppliers who are looking to the future, said Essar Oil (UK).

The company said it is committed to playing a key role in the decarbonisation of the UK economy, developing the clean, low-carbon energies of the future. As part of that, Essar is developing plans to produce and supply sustainable jet fuel from Stanlow to airports across the UK from 2026.

The deal with Liverpool Airport follows the news that Essar's domestic sales volumes have risen to a new high since COVID restrictions were lifted, as announced in their quarterly operations and trading update earlier this month.

The company's Stanlow Manufacturing Complex is dubbed one of the most advanced refineries in Europe, situated close to the major cities of Liverpool and Manchester and employing 800 workers. Since acquiring Stanlow in 2011, Essar says it has invested USD 1 billion in margin improvement and other efficiency initiatives to ensure the refinery remains competitive in a rapidly changing market.