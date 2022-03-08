Flipkart, Google Cloud team up to fast-track innovation, cloud strategy

E-commerce giant Flipkart and Google Cloud have teamed up to help fast-track the former’s innovation and cloud strategy. Flipkart and Google Cloud entered into a multi-year partnership which is aimed at propelling Flipkart into its next phase of growth and advance its vision of onboarding next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers in India.



The three focal points of this partnership will be to scale on Google Cloud’s infrastructure to reach more Flipkart customers; accelerate data-led innovation to unlock customer insights and advance productivity and collaboration globally with Google Workspace, as per the Google Cloud release on the same.



With regards to scaling Google Cloud’s infra to reach more Flipkart users, Flipkart will leverage Google Cloud’s secure and scalable global infrastructure and advanced networking technologies and deliver robust app access and performance even during peak purchase seasons. It will also continue to ramp up the pace of product development building on Google Cloud furthering expansion into India’s tier-2 and tier-3 markets.



In order to accelerate data-led innovation, Flipkart will deploy Google Cloud’s advanced data analytics and machine learning technologies to make its data platform more efficient. Through this, the company will be able to analyse traffic and transactional data better, get real-time insights into customer purchase and shopping behavior, identify trends and patterns with increased demand and create personalised recommendations to enrich customer experience.



Flipkart will also expand its use of flexible, innovative solution across its rapidly growing workforce to create innovative human-centered employee experiences and deepen connections in the hybrid work environment.



Google Cloud India Managing Director Bikram Singh Bedi said, “Flipkart’s growth in India has been powered by its digital-first strategy and forward-thinking approach to cloud technology. As the company continues to scale and grow its ecommerce platform, we will work together to drive technological innovations and help Flipkart drive breakthrough businesses in the future.”