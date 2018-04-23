Flipkart, Walmart to finalise deal soon; Amazon India head says it's good for e-commerce

The world's largest retail giant Walmart is gearing up to buy a controlling stake in India's biggest e-tailer Flipkart. The deal, which is in its last leg, is likely to be finalised by the end of this month. It appears that the US-based brick-and-mortar behemoth will emerge as the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce market leader.

However, Seattle-based online retailer and Flipkart's biggest rival Amazon India thinks that the deal would be good for e-commerce in the country. In an interview to Livemint, Amazon India head Amit Agarwal said that there will always be players who will bring in money and that's good for e-commerce. "I would rather have two or three well-funded players going after than us doing it alone," Agarwal added.

On Amazon's interest in acquiring Flipkart, rumours of which were doing rounds earlier, Agarwal said, "Maybe we should ask Alexa about it! I don't have any comment on that."

Flipkart's early investors like New York-based Tiger Global, Accel and South African internet conglomerate Naspers are likely to sell their entire stakes in Flipkart to Walmart if a deal is reached.

According to Reuters, the stalemate between Japanese internet behemoth SoftBank and Walmart has ended. Earlier, Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank Group, which owns about a fifth of Flipkart through its Vision Fund, was reportedly unwilling to sell a part of its stake as Walmart was offering to buy existing shares at a valuation of $12 billion, a price the Japanese tech investor considered low.

Indian e-commerce sector is expected to grow to $200 billion in the next 10 years. Walmart's plan to buy majority stake is likely to value Flipkart at at least $18 billion, Reuters reported. Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, the co-founders of the Bengaluru-based company, may also sell a part of their stake.

Last August, Japan's SoftBank bought a 20 per cent stake in the country's leading etailer for $2.5 billion through its $100 billion technology-focused Vision Fund. It was the biggest ever private investment in an Indian tech firm at the time.

Walmart had earlier completed its due diligence for the Flipkart deal. Both Walmart and India's homegrown e-commerce leader stand to gain much if this long-speculated deal goes through. To begin with, they get to pool resources to compete against a common enemy, Amazon, in online as well as offline retail channels. Walmart also gets to grab a foothold in India's booming e-commerce industry.

Meanwhile, Flipkart stands to not only add financial muscle but also strengthen its supply chain and enhance efficiency in procurement, product assortment and retailing. India's leading e-tailer, besides, has been looking to open retail stores in India for a long time now but has been waiting for the right investment partner. As such, the partnership between Walmart and Flipkart already seems like a match made in heaven.

with inputs from Reuters