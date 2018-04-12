Flipkart-Walmart deal may close by end of June: Report

The Flipkart-Walmart deal is reportedly at its last leg, and may even close by the end of June. If things go to plan, the US retail behemoth will emerge as the desi unicorn's largest shareholder. According to Reuters, Walmart already completed its due diligence on Flipkart and has made a proposal to buy 51 per cent or more of the Indian company for between $10 billion to $12 billion.

Citing two people in the know, the report added that Walmart will buy both new and existing Flipkart shares, with the new shares expected to value the Bengaluru-based firm at $18 billion, if not more. The price for existing shares would value the firm at about $12 billion. This could be its biggest acquisition of an online business.

While Flipkart's early investors like Tiger Global, Accel and Naspers are likely to sell their entire stakes in Flipkart to Walmart if a deal is reached, the newest investor will reportedly not follow suit. According to one of the sources mentioned above, Japan's SoftBank Group, which owns roughly one-fifth of Flipkart via its Vision Fund, is unlikely to sell any of its shares due to the low price being offered for the existing shares. To be sure, the deal is reportedly not yet finalised, and talks between Walmart, Flipkart and its investors are ongoing. Apart from the names above, Flipkart's investor roll-call includes eBay, Tencent Holdings and Microsoft Corp.

As The Economic Times previously pointed out, if the negotiations work out, this will be one of the biggest - not to mention pretty rare - exits for investors in the Indian startup ecosystem. Consider New York-based Tiger Global. Back in 2009, it was the second player to bet on Flipkart, ploughing in a whopping $30 million in two tranches. Despite selling shares worth over $500-600 million last year, its remaining stake of around 20 per cent is estimated to be worth around $4 billion currently. Similarly, Accel Partners, which led the Series A round in Flipkart with $1 million, has already raked in $150-200 million from its partial exit last year. And, should the Walmart deal crystalise, it will reportedly see the value of its 5-6 per cent stake swell further.

Both Walmart and India's homegrown e-commerce leader stand to gain much if this long-speculated deal goes through. To begin with, they get to pool resources to compete against a common enemy, Amazon, in online as well as offline retail channels. Walmart also gets to grab a foothold in India's booming e-commerce industry. Walmart has reportedly tried to enter India for years but has remained confined to a 'cash-and-carry' wholesale business - it currently operates 21 such stores - amid tough restrictions on foreign investment. According to the report, its push into e-commerce comes as Amazon has embraced offline retail, with an affiliate of the Seattle-based company picking up a $27.6 million stake in Indian retailer Shopper's Stop Ltd.

Meanwhile, Flipkart stands to not only add financial muscle but also strengthen its supply chain and enhance efficiency in procurement, product assortment and retailing. India's leading etailer, besides, has been looking to open retail stores in India for a long time now but has been waiting for the right investment partner. As such, the partnership between Walmart and Flipkart already seems like a match made in heaven.

As for the googly that Amazon reportedly bowled earlier this month - it was supposedly mulling making a rival offer for Flipkart given the impact of their rivalry on both their bottomlines - the regulatory hassles may play party pooper. According to the daily, any Flipkart-Amazon deal is likely to face close scrutiny for the competition watchdog, according to experts, given the dominant market share the two entities have in the ecommerce space and the weight the combined entity would have if the merger goes through. Any deals among entities boasting turnovers of over Rs 6,000 crore or assets of Rs 2,000 crore need approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). A Flipkart-Amazon deal, which would corner around 70 per cent market share, comes in that territory and so Flipkart's investors will likely think twice about any such offer.

With Reuters inputs