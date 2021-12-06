Mensa Brands acquires home décor label, 'Folkulture'

Mensa Brands, a technology-led 'House of Brands' built for the e-commerce industry, has acquired Folkulture, a home décor label that caters to the US and UK markets.



Mensa recently became India's fastest and globally second-fastest unicorn as it raised its $135 million in Series-B funding.

"We have created a roadmap for Folkulture to grow 10x by 2025. We will also be looking at adding more channels and products for the brand in the months ahead while also strengthening its presence in key global markets," said Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO, Mensa Brands.



Mensa plans to deliver strong growth for Folkulture by strengthening the brand among consumers. The company statement says that its association with Folkulture will prepare it for a stage of rapid growth and expansion within existing and new markets.



Folkulture retails on Amazon in the US, Canada & UK, apart from various other online platforms. Some of the leading product categories include kitchen and dining linen, home décor, incense holders, mandala tapestry and more.



Mensa acquires digital-first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others. The enterprise is fast and founder-friendly and closes end-to-end acquisitions within 4-6 weeks.