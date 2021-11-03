Reliance launches Jio Drive-In, India's first rooftop theatre with PVR

Reliance announced the launch of 'Jio Drive-In', India's first permanent rooftop drive-in theatre, at Jio World Drive in BKC, Mumbai. It will be operated and managed by PVR Ltd.

The 290 car, open-air rooftop cinema will open on November 5 and screen Sooryavanshi at the recently launched retail precinct, Jio World Drive.

"Jio Drive-In theatre is a tribute to the city of Mumbai and its love of movies. Built on the same location as Mumbai's first iconic drive-in theatre in 1977, the theatre will provide the charm and nostalgia of the past with a technological upgrade that is reflective of current times. In a sense, this will be the first drive-in experience for many people from the current generation, and we hope to make it one that is enthralling and continues to fuel Mumbai's love affair with the movies," said Darshan Mehta, CEO, Jio World Drive.

Jio Drive-In theatre, operated by PVR, claims to be powered by Christie RGB Laser Projection for ultimate brightness and boasts of the largest screen while also bringing sound enhancement by broadcasting the soundtrack over FM signal through the sound system installed in the car.

The entire customer journey will be contactless, starting from booking tickets to availing F&B offerings. Guests can pre-book tickets and F&B on the PVR app and BookMyShow.

The tickets are priced at Rs 1,400 onwards for each car with up to 4 people per car. The booking system offers various flexible options, including the maximum capacity of viewers per car. Jio Drive-In will run two shows every evening.

"At PVR, during unprecedented times, we have focused on three R's – Rescue, Revive and Reinvent. Today, as we introduce Jio Drive-in theatre in Mumbai, we are happy to welcome back our patrons to a concept redesigned and revived for our audience," said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director and Chairman, PVR Ltd.