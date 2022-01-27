Venture Catalysts launches $100 million growth stage fintech fund

Start-up incubator Venture Catalysts has launched a growth-stage fintech fund with a corpus of $100 million to invest across a dozen fintech companies.

The fund is called Beams FinTech Fund (Beams), which will invest in fintech companies operating at the confluence of financial services and technology space.

With a target size of $100 million and a greenshoe option, Beams proposes to invest $8 million-$10 million in growth stages, Series B&C rounds of fintech companies.

It plans to build a concentrated portfolio of a dozen Fintech companies in a market currently valued at $75 billion and is likely to touch $200 billion by 2025.



Beams is being launched by India's first and largest integrated incubator, Venture Catalysts, that also has 9 unicorns and a $100 million early-stage sector-agnostic accelerator fund in its stable.

The fintech fund has been co-founded by veteran in the financial services sector, Sagar Agarvwal and Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, along with Anuj Golecha, Anil Jain, and Gaurav Jain. Naveen Surya, Chairman of the Fintech Convergence Council and Founder of ItzCash (now EbixInc), has been roped in as the Fintech Expert Partner (non-executive) as part of the core founding team.



"Fintech is consuming an increasingly larger slice of the software pie. We are in fintech 3.0 right now in India, with the first wave of lending and payments companies having received a significant amount of capital and now the capital is moving across segments. Seasoned professionals & high-quality founders are moving out from larger firms to target newer categories to solve the long tail financial services demand in India,” Sagar Agarvwal, Co-founder & Partner, Beams, said.



The fintech industry in India has grown at a phenomenal pace with more than 2,300 startups in the space with 24 unicorns and 15 soonicorns (potential unicorns).The fintech majors, including Paytm, Policy Bazaar, Fino Payments Bank, a

and Star Health insurance have even debuted on stock exchanges.



"We estimate that the maximum number of unicorns in India will be from the fintech space over the next decade," Sagar added.