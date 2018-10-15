14-year-old boy steals truck with goods worth Rs 14 lakh, gets caught as fuel runs out

Police caught a 14-year-old in Hathras village of Uttar Pradesh after he stole a truck with goods worth Rs 14 lakh and drove all the way from Palwal in Haryana, which is 138 km away. The teenager had driven the truck over two days before he ran out of fuel, which is when the police caught him.

As mentioned in a report in Times of India, highway police noticed that a truck with a Haryana number plate had been stopping at multiple places. The truck was finally intercepted by a police team from the Sehpau police station on Jalesar Road. Out stepped an underage boy from the truck. Seeing him, the police did not believe he could have driven the truck for so long.

He told the police that he is originally from Etah and worked as a cleaner for a trucker in Palwal. He was paid a paltry Rs 5,000 for his work, which was not enough to look after his family. He said that his father had expired and his mother worked as a labourer in Etah.

The boy made a plan to steal the truck and drive it across to Malawan, a village notorious for giving new life to stolen vehicles. Stolen heavy vehicles are given new documents there and are re-sold. The boy planned to sell off the vehicle as well as its goods and run away with the money.

On October 11, the truck was loaded with refrigerators worth Rs 14 lakh in Greater Noida. At 4 pm that day, the truck reached Palwal and the truck driver went to make payments to the transport company. With the truck attended, the boy drove it away. By the time he reached Hathras, the truck ran out of diesel. He had Rs 100 with him and was hence, trying to sell a spare tyre to buy diesel.

The Hathras police came to know about the stolen truck from the Palwal police.

The police, however, could not believe the boy and made him drive the truck to the police station with an officer seated beside him.

The boy has been booked under section 379 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) for theft, section 411 for dishonestly receiving stolen property and section 414 for assisting in concealment of stolen property. On Sunday, he was sent to a juvenile home.

