276 Indians test positive for coronavirus abroad: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that 276 Indians have been tested positive for coronavirus abroad. They include 255 in Iran, 12 in the UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

As of now, the government has evacuated as many as 389 people from Iran, one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak. This includes a fourth batch of 53 Indians who returned to India from Iran on Monday.

The government is also working to bring back Indians stranded in Iran, where more than 700 people have died from this deadly disease and nearly 14,000 have been infected.

Meanwhile, the global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has touched 7,800, with China and Italy contributing to maximum number of deaths. In India, the number of coronavirus-linked deaths has reached three. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has risen to 151 on Wednesday after fresh cases were discovered in various parts of the country.

By Chitranjan Kumar with PTI inputs